How Raiders' Latest Mock Draft Would Shake Up Depth
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't even kicked off their 2025 campaign, and yet, it's never too early to look towards the future. The college football season has already begun, and with it, a chance to look at players who may one day be stars in the NFL.
The Raiders have a lot of work to do to make themselves contenders for the future, so which position should they be prioritizing in next season's draft? FOX Sports has released an early 2026 NFL mock draft, and they predict the Raiders will use a high draft pick to select an offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor from the University of Alabama.
Help for the OL
"Mauigoa was the top-ranked offensive tackle in his high school class, but Proctor wasn't far off at No. 2. He is a specimen at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds and gave up just three sacks last season (according to PFF)".
Proctor is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive line, and his tape shows that he can hold up on an island by himself or block for run plays. Adding him to the Raiders' offensive line would create big play potential by having him block for Ashton Jeanty, as well as helping protect Geno Smith.
"Arguably his best game came against a dominant Georgia defense, where he finished with a 91.7 PFF pass block grade. Proctor would be a great compliment opposite Kolton Miller, who the Raiders recently re-signed".
FOX Sports assumes the Raiders will have the eighth draft pick in next season's draft class, which means that the Raiders are continuously getting underestimated, but it may be worth losing some games next season if it means they can secure Proctor for the future.
When looking at their offensive line, the only player that comes close to matching Proctor's physique is Kolton Miller. Miller's a veteran on the Raiders' relatively young offensive line, so pairing these two players together not only gives Proctor a mentor to model his game after and learn tips, but it also means they have two anchors holding down either side of their offensive line.
Good offensive line play is such an overlooked part of success in the NFL, and if the Raiders want to be set up for success in the future, it has to start there. They have a good foundation already with Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson, Protcor may be the missing piece to complete their offensive line and have them looking good on that end.
