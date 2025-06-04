Raiders Predicted To Add to Defense in 2026 Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had a phenomenal 2025 draft class, and it'll pave the way for them in the future. This was Pete Carroll's and John Spytek's first draft class as head coach and general manager of the Raiders, and they did an excellent job of addressing the team's needs.
It helps that they had the sixth overall pick, but many teams have fumbled that pick before in the past, so there was still some pressure on them to choose the right player. Thankfully, Ashton Jeanty was still available for them.
He's already a leading candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he was drafted by a team that wants to run the ball as often as they can. Their offensive scheme and Jeanty match up perfectly, and he'll be a big boost to their offense.
As much of a boost the Raiders got on offense this offseason, their defense is what will make or break their 2025 season. Notable players like Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby weren't completely available all season long, and without them and their defense stepping up, this team won't improve much next season.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a 2026 NFL mock draft that is still way too early. He predicts the Raiders will have the sixth pick again for a second year in a row, and they'll use it to draft defensive back Caleb Downs from Ohio State University.
"Downs has not been overhyped this summer -- he's just that good. I really liked Malaki Starks last draft cycle, and I have Downs graded higher. In terms of on-field athleticism, I think Downs is closer to Nick Emmanwori than Starks".
Downs was a crucial part of the Buckeyes' defense, that is coming fresh off a national championship, and if he continues to play at the level he's playing at, he'll be a top pick for sure. In 2025, he had 81 total tackles to go along with two interceptions, six passes defended, and he was credited with .5 of a sack.
Even after the Raiders drafted Dorien Porter, they could still use some help in their backfield, and Downs would provide that and more. He's a ballhawk with a feel for the game, and always positions himself for the highest chance at breaking up a pass play.
