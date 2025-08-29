Raiders Get Intriguing Player Props for Week 1 vs. Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in practically a brand-new team for the 2025 NFL season. After a 4-13 finish last year, the franchise wasn't shy about turning over its roster to usher in the next era. There were changes made at the organizational level as well.
Gone are the former head coach and offensive coordinators, Antonio Pierce, Luke Getsy, and Scott Turner. Las Vegas brought in Pete Carroll to run the ship moving forward, and he pulled Chip Kelly along with him to call the plays. Between the systematic overhaul and the host of new talent on the depth chart, the Raiders are set to look dramatically different in 2025.
That has fans, analysts, and oddsmakers around the league conflicted on the potential of this team. On the one hand, Las Vegas hasn't been a very successful squad in the past three years, and there are still plenty of holes on the roster. On the other hand, the Raiders certainly have a higher ceiling than they did last season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Raiders' player props against Patriots
1. Geno Smith O/U 8.5 rushing yards
Geno Smith is a mobile quarterback, but he's nowhere near a dual threat in the backfield in the same vein as players like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Jayden Daniels. Still, he can tuck the ball in and run when he has opportunities, although he much prefers to do his damage with his arm.
Last season, Smith had nine games with over 8.5 rushing yards for the Seattle Seahawks. This line from FanDuel could be a representation of the optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive line. If they can consistently maintain pockets for their quarterback, Smith will be perfectly content to dissect the New England Patriots' secondary.
2. Ashton Jeanty O/U 70.5 rushing yards
There's a lot of optimism surrounding the Raiders' sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty, specifically coming from the fantasy football world. He's also the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, this line is predicting a bit of a slow start against a stout Patriots defense.
In his final season with the Boise State Broncos, he didn't have a single game with fewer than 100 yards on the ground. Jeanty will be hard-pressed to replicate his volume and production at the professional level, but this could turn out to be a cautious first line for his NFL debut.
3. Brock Bowers O/U 65.5 receiving yards
Brock Bowers didn't hit 66 receiving yards in nine of 17 games in his phenomenal rookie season. There are a lot of factors at play that might be affecting this line.
Firstly, he's going from Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder as his quarterback to Geno Smith. That upgrade should significantly raise the ceiling on Las Vegas' passing attack. However, he has more competition for touches this year as well, with Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, Amari Cooper, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. all set to play large roles in the Raiders' offense.
All of these lines could look significantly different come Week 2 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and give us your thoughts on these lines.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these lines.