Why All Eyes are On Ashton Jeanty's Rookie Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have high hopes for the 2025 NFL season. They've completely revamped their offense after an abysmal showing on that side of the ball last year. To oversee their next era, they've hired Head Coach Pete Carroll to steer the ship while new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will be calling the plays.
The Raiders aren't just looking to improve through schematic changes, though. They've also made notable additions to their on-field personnel, featuring a brand new backfield with quarterback Geno Smith and sixth-overall pick of the 2025 draft, running back Ashton Jeanty.
Las Vegas was unexceptional in every aspect of the sport last season, but there's reason to believe that they can be significantly better this year, especially on offense. Going from a duo of Gardner Minshew II and Alexander Mattison to Smith and Jeanty should be a dramatic upgrade. The Raiders will hope that all of the potential they have on paper turns into tangible production for their attack in 2025.
Ashton Jeanty is the favorite for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award
There's a lot of optimism around Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders' rushing game for the 2025 NFL season. That's only natural after the revelatory season the running back had in his junior campaign for the Boise State Broncos. In 2024, he tallied an NCAA-high 2,601 rushing yards on 374 carries, proving to be a highly efficient workhorse.
He also led the Mountain West Conference in total touchdowns last season with 30. The Raiders are banking on that production translating to the NFL level, investing highly in Jeanty by spending the sixth-overall pick on him in this past draft. The team is extremely confident in his capability to raise its offensive ceiling. That optimism spreads well beyond just the organization.
Not only has Jeanty been a darling pick in 2025 fantasy football drafts, but the betting odds reflect his towering potential, too. FanDuel currently has him listed as the favorite for this season's Offensive Rookie of the Year at +250, narrowly edging out Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward at +300, with the Los Angeles Chargers' Omarion Hampton a distant third at +900.
The last time a running back won the NFL's OROY award was when Saquon Barkley won it for the New York Giants back in 2018. That season, Barkley had 1,307 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground alongside an additional 91 catches for 721 yards and four scores. If Jeanty can even come close to matching that output, the Raiders' offense will be in great shape, and the former Boise State Bronco should run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
