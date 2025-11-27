How Raiders Are Staying United During Difficult Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having the season that many envisioned when they started the 2025 NFL season. It was supposed to be a season of improvement, winning games, and showing that they are turning things around with the latest regime.

That has been far from what the Raiders have been doing to this point in the season. The Raiders are having another season where they are struggling to get wins and have an identity on the offensive side of the ball.

It is never easy to be going through a season like this for any team. But for the Raiders it is getting harder and harder each season. They want to get things going in the right direction, and all the intentions are there. But you still have to go prove it on the field with your players, coaching staff, and by winning games that you are supposed to. The Silver and Black have not shown that they are a different team and that they are going in the right direction. Something has to change and fast.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders will go into Week 13 with a lot to think about after coming off their worst loss and performance of the season last week. They are trying to get in the right direction, but the new regime has not figured it out. The Raiders already moved on from some personnel that came in this offseason. And if they do not show something else by the end of the season, there is going to be way more changes coming to this team than we thought.

Raiders Staying Connected

"Well, fortunately, we have a couple guys or a number of guys on our team that are the leaders that are obvious," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "If you could have heard Maxx [Crosby] in the locker room yesterday, you would think that these guys are tight and connected and on the same page. And so, I'm proud to be able to say that he's a captain on this club, and he and Geno [Smith] have to speak for us when they get their chances."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"But they're not the only ones. And so, we're going to fight for every bit that we can for this week and get a great week together in practice and bring it to the field in LA and play a really good football game and try to get the win we've been looking for. It's just been hard coming."

