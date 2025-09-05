Raiders Reveal Second Injury Report For Patriots Contest

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders release their second injury report for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open up the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are making their final preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Raiders will take their show on the road and look to pick up a big win to open the season.

The Pete Carroll era with the Raiders begins this Sunday, and he wants to start it off on a high note. Carroll will have his team ready to go on the road and do the things they need to do to win.

With gameday approaching on Sunday, the Raiders released their second injury report for Week 1. For the Raiders, it was mostly good news, with only two players coming out on the injury report. Health is going to be a huge factor for this team each week. The Raiders cannot afford to lose players during the season.

For the second straight day, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was on the injury report, but he was a full participant once again in Thursday's practice. Kelly is expected to play on Sunday. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Kelly has been a standout this offseason. His offseason was great from OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. Kelly was not guaranteed a spot on the Raiders roster coming into training camp, but with a good showing, he climbed all the way to the top of the Raiders depth chart. He is one of the starters on the depth chart at the cornerback position.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was also on the injury report for the second straight day. He is on it with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant once again on Thursday.

That is good for the Raiders as they want to make sure they have a good backup if anything were to happen to starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Silver and Black traded for Pickett after Aidan O'Connell got injured. Pickett is expected to serve as the backup in Week 1.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) with son and assistant quarterbacks coach Nate Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Full Participant

  • Kyu Kelly
  • Kenny Pickett

Patriots Injuries

As for the Patriots, they had five players on the injury report on Thursday. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Defensive back Charles Woods is dealing with a concussion and a groin injury; he was a full participant on Thursday. And wide receiver Efton Chism III was on the report, but was a full participant.

The Patriots added defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was limited. And offensive tackle Will Campbell was on the report and limited.

