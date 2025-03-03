Raiders Predicted to Complete Titanic NFL Draft Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have some crucial decisions to make in the coming weeks that will surely determine their course over the next five years.
The Raiders currently own the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft, which doesn't exactly put them in a good spot to fill their biggest need: quarterback.
There has been some chatter that Shedeur Sanders could potentially fall to Las Vegas at No. 6, but it still seems unlikely given all of the quarterback-needy teams drafting ahead of the Raiders.
In order for Las Vegas to genuinely have a chance at either Sanders or Cam Ward, it will probably have to trade up, and that is exactly what Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network expects the Silver and Black to do.
Infante recently published a seven-round mock draft, and he has the Raiders swinging a deal with the Tennessee Titans to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas would send No. 6, its second-rounder, a 2026 first-rounder, a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 second-round selection to the Titans.
The Raiders would then select Sanders with the top pick.
"The marriage of Shedeur Sanders and the Las Vegas Raiders feels too good to be true," Infante wrote. "With Las Vegas in desperate need of an answer at quarterback, they move up a few spots to find their quarterback of the future."
The question is, would the Raiders surrender that much draft capital for Sanders? That is certainly a gargantuan trade package, and you would think Las Vegas would be able to move up five spots without having to sell the farm.
That being said, Tennessee needs a quarterback, as well, and moving down to No. 6 would almost surely prevent the Titans from finding one.
"Sanders is an accurate passer who stays tough in the pocket and delivers his throws with a sense of touch down the field," Infante continued. "Having a head coach like Pete Carroll and a superstar target like Brock Bowers would help the Colorado star mask his shortcomings and emphasize his strengths."
Of course, the Raiders would also need to add some weapons for Sanders, but they could potentially take care of that via free agency and trades. They may also be able to snatch some sleeper wide receivers in the NFL Draft, because this is a pretty deep class for wide outs.
