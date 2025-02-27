REPORT: Predicted Raiders QB Situation Features College Star
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation is not only the biggest question for them heading into the offseason, but it's one of the biggest questions across the NFL in general.
The Raiders absolutely need to get their conundrum under center solved in some way in the coming months, as they almost surely aren't going into 2025 with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their signal-callers.
Las Vegas can explore multiple avenues to find an answer. It can sign a free agent, it can swing a trade or it can hope to get lucky in the NFL Draft.
Apparently, ESPN's Seth Walder is expecting the latter, as he is predicting that Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders will be the Raiders' starting quarterback next season.
"The fastest way for the Raiders to improve will be hitting on a rookie quarterback," Walder wrote. "After the Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell experiment failed in 2024, I could see their new front office being eager to take another path. Of course, drafting a quarterback and hitting on one are two entirely different things. But that risk comes with the territory."
Las Vegas owns the sixth overall pick in the draft this April, so that may make it difficult for the Raiders to actually land Sanders.
The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are 1 and 2 in the draft order, and both teams are in need of a quarterback. Cam Ward and Sanders could very well fly off the board in those top two picks, although there is speculation that the Titans and Browns could go in another direction.
Las Vegas will also have the opportunity to entice one of those two clubs with a trade in order to ensure it can secure Sanders (or Ward, depending on who the Raiders want).
Oddly enough, Las Vegas has not selected a quarterback in the first round since 2007, when it chose LSU Tigers star JaMarcus Russell. That obviously did not work out for the Raiders, but they can't be gunshy about taking a signal-caller if they have the opportunity this time around.
Considering all of the histrionics that occurred among the Las Vegas fan base when the Raiders tumbled in the draft order a couple of months ago, it would certainly be a massive treat if the team was still able to come away with Sanders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE