How High is Raiders Sixth Round QB's Ceiling?
The Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft was filled with twists and turns. With trades and proper scouting boards, the franchise has added several new faces to the organization, with the hopes that one day they become difference makers for the Silver and Black.
With some players set to have an impact right away, there are others who will have to wait to get their moment to shine. One of those players is quarterback Cam Miller, who the Raiders drafted in the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.
Miller has a ton of upside, as he could be the Raiders starting quarterback down the line. With the acquistion of Geno Smith this offseason followed by an extension, Miller will have to continue to develop in the chances he does have on the field.
While the projections had him following out of the draft and being a priority free agent, the Raiders front office, which includes the greatest quarterback of all time Tom Brady, saw something in this player to take a chance on him. After all, Brady was a sixth round selection as well, and look how he turned out.
Since 2023, Miller has completed over 200 passes as a Bison, and totaled improving numbers over his career. In 2024, Miller finished his campaign with 258 completions that went for 3,251 yards. He also tossed 33 touchdown passes and had a passer rating of 127.4.
Only throwing four interceptions, Miller has shown that with time, he can improve. Given that the Raiders don't need a rookie quarterback to take the reins this season, this should allow Miller to settle into the franchise and start picking the brains of veterans who sit in the same room as him.
According to PFF.com, the new Raider quarterback had an overall grade of 91.9, as he either improved or stayed consistent in each of his statistical categories.
"Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses, but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making. He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets. Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Miller in his pre-draft analysis.
Perhaps if he had more time in his collegiate years to showcase his skills as a starting quarterback, he would have been drafted higher than he was. With moldable traits, Miller could be a guy to keep an eye out for in the next couple of seasons.
