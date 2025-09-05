WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Makes Final Remarks on Patriots
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders are set to enter their first game under Pete Carroll when they travel across the country to face the New England Patriots. The Raiders have penty of reason to be excited heading into Week 1, including Carroll's leadership.
Carroll spoke following the team's final practice before Sunday's game.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following practice this week, Chip Kelly spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: About Amari Cooper, it looks like that's no longer on the table. Does that change anything?
Coach Kelly: "Well, I feel he's a talented player now, but he called Pete [Carroll] this morning and had a good conversation with Pete, and I think he's just done playing. But you could still see the talent was there. But we still have today, Thursday, Friday, Saturday's practice session before we have to finalize who is up and who is down, and we hadn't made any final decisions on was he going to play in the first game or not in the first game.
“He was training with us and got reps and all those other things but it was a matter of, usually I think for everybody, you're not making your final 46-man roster or 48-man roster until Saturday anyway. So, we hadn't had any discussions.
“We said we were going to go through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then we'd determine who was up and who was down. So, it's unfortunate because I think the world of him. I think that he's a heck of a football player, has had a heck of an NFL career, but he knows in his heart what he wants to do. So, I wish him the best. I've always been a big fan of his."
Q: Outside of Jakobi Meyers, this is a young receiver group. That's probably good and bad, all those things, but how do you feel about the young wide receivers?
Coach Kelly: "I feel good, and I think part of it for me, my comfort level as a coach is Geno [Smith] is there. So, having a veteran quarterback - I think if you had maybe a bunch of young wideouts and a young guy pulling the trigger, you've got a rookie at the running back spot, that's a little bit different. But I think the fact that Geno is there, that Jakobi [Meyers] is there, Jakobi has gotten a lot of reps, and then there's a lot of experience at the tight end spot.
“So, we feel pretty good about some positions, but the other guys, that's what this league is. There's going to be certain spots where no one's totally set in their depth at every position and got veterans playing everywhere. It just doesn't happen that way. Some positions you feel really good about. Other ones, you feel good, but you're not sure until you get them in a game. And so that's what I'm excited about, those young guys getting a chance to go play in a game."
