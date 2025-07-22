Will The Raiders Offensive Line Hold Up Next Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders strive to improve their offense this season. And the Raiders offensive line will have a big part in that. The Raiders' offensive line is built for success next season. They have a group that is mixed with veterans and young talent. Now in training camp, they will need to get things in order and build that chemistry that will be needed for the Raiders to be successful on offense.
The Raiders' offensive line wants to be better next season as well to protect their new quarterback, Geno Smith.
One thing that will help Smith and the rest of the offense is the offensive line. Last season, the Raiders' offensive line came alive at the end of the season. The rookies played well, and they were led by veteran left tackle and one of the best, Kolton Miller.
The Raiders' offensive line could be one good unit next season. They need to protect their new quarterback, Smith, and open up lines for their new rookie running back and sixth overall pick. Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders also added veteran guard Alex Cappa to go along with the young offensive line piece. You will have second-year player Jackson Powers-Johnson at the center position. The Raiders will have second-year player DJ Glaze at the right tackle position as well. The one position battle the Raiders will have at training camp is the other guard position.
For the Silver and Black, it is a good position battle to have because it is between two players who are proven, and they both played well last season. The Raiders want to make sure they give the offense the best offensive line heading into next season. And one thing we do know about this offensive line is that the captain, Kolton Miller, will make sure they have chemistry next season.
The Raiders' offensive line should be a good one next season, but they are still going to have to go out there and prove that they can hold down the trenches on the offensive side of the ball. That will be a key part for the offense to get to new heights. It is going to be fun to watch the Raiders' new offense go to work next season.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all the Raiders and updates!
Your opinion matters to us, so sound off on the 2025 Raiders' miles when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.