Raiders' Kolton Miller: The Leader of the Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the right direction next season. And it all started with the moves they made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Most of the buzz this offseason on the offensive side of the ball was about how the Silver and Black acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about starting left tackle Kolton Miller and him being the leader on the offensive line on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We are going to start with Kolton Miller. Kolton Miller is a seasoned veteran," said Carpenter. "I call him Cap because he is one of the captains. Kolton Miller, if you were to take football out of the equation, is a salt of the earth human being. Just one of the nicest people you will ever meet in your entire life."
"He happens to be an elite left tackle in the National Football League. Last year, it took him five games to get healthy. And after a very bad injury in 2023. No excuses from him ... He is the captain. He is the leader of the offensive linemen ... And he will call himself out during film session ... He is extremely well respected on this football team and he is super well respected around the National Football League."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all Raiders and Miller updates!
Your opinion matters to us, so sound off on the 2025 Raiders' miles when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.