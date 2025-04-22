Scoping the Outlook for Intriguing Oklahoma State RB
Ashton Jeanty is the favorite pick for the Las Vegas Raiders right now, according to just about every mock draft.
While there is little doubt that the silver and black will look to upgrade the run game through the 2025 NFL Draft, what round they do it in is up in the air. Jeanty at No. 6 looks appealing, but there is a good chance the Raiders go another direction with the first pick.
Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II was considered one of the better running backs in the country heading into the 2024 college football season, and while his draft stock might not look like it, he is an intriguing mid-round option for a team that finished 32nd in rushing.
"He was the top running back on our initial big board nearly a year ago," wrote Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke. "However, his performance took a significant step back in 2024. He ran the ball fewer times per game, and each of his efficiency metrics took a step back. The most exciting part of his 2023 season was his big-play ability, and those long runs largely disappeared. Our draft guide notes, 'his game lacked the physicality expected of a big back, and his patience often crossed into hesitation.' While some blamed the offensive line for Gordon’s decline, the line graded better in 2024 than in 2023."
"Throughout his time at Oklahoma State, he played notably better on gap plays compared to zone, which could limit his potential landing spots. While Gordon’s 4.61-second 40-yard dash wasn’t great for a running back, his top speeds have ranked among the top quartile of running backs, according to PFF tracking data. While his running took a step back in 2024, he improved as a receiver. While his cumulative numbers weren’t as good, with over 100 fewer routes run, he ended up with a higher target rate and didn’t drop a pass after dropping four the previous season."
Jahnke believes there is a pathway for Gordon to become a feature back in the NFL.
"He could earn an early-down role if he returns to being the player he was in 2023," wrote Jahnke. "If that happens, he would be a little limited because of the lack of receiving work, but Henry and Conner have proven that it's possible to be a consistent fantasy starter at that size. It might take some time for that to happen, which means Gordon might only be a part-time back in 2025.
"While Oklahoma State notably reduced Gordon’s role in most situations in 2024, he still dominated playing time at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. Those are the situations he will most likely play in 2025."
