Draft Analyst Praises Potential Raiders Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason and in free agency. The Raiders had a strong showing and were one of the most active teams, going after players that can come in and have a good impact next season.
Next up for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek is the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The Raiders will look to have another good draft class and get players that will help them next season and in the future.
One position the Silver and Black will be looking at is the running back position. The Raiders had the worst run game last season and could not get anything going with any running back they had in the backfield.
One running back the Raiders will look to draft is Omarion Hampton out of the University of North Carolina. Hampton has been climbing draft boards and some even have him as the best running back in his draft class.
Draft analyst Todd McShay likes what Hampton brings to any offense in the National Football League.
"I adore him," said McShay on The McShay Show. "He is a downhill runner, unique blend, size, power, agility, contact, balance. His forward lean, listen to me here, natural forward lean as a running combined with his acceleration, power and ability to run behind is pads is unique, a one yard gain is four. A three year loss is back to the line of scrimmage. A four yard gain that has been blocked up is probably like a 12 to 15. I think he is so impressively light on his feet for his size."
"He caught 67 passes the last two seasons. 96th percentile in missed tackles force as a receiver ... He is a threat after the catch. Plus, we talk about the ball security thread. 601 offensive touches in the last two seasons. He has five fumbles in the first two seasons, just one on 320 touches last season ... I rank him in the top 12."
The Raiders will have a chance to draft Hampton if he is the running back they like in the draft. Carroll likes to run the ball, and Hampton will be a workhorse if he is selected by the Raiders.
