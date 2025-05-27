What Will Raiders' Amari Gainer's Role Be?
Things have changed for the Las Vegas Raiders since head coach Peter Carroll and general manager John Spytek have taken over.
They have both done a great job in putting the franchise in the best position to be successful next season and beyond. Their leadership on and off the field is going to be a great thing for the whole organization, and the players are surely going to benefit from having them.
This offseason something that has changed from last season is the linebacker position. The Raiders will have a lot of turnover at that position on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the Raiders had Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo leading the way in the middle of that defense. And losing them both this offseason hurt Raider Nation because they were both good players for them.
But one thing we know about Carroll is that the trust is there from everyone in the organization because he has shown throughout his legendary career that he can improve the team by bringing in his own players. And that is exactly what Carroll and Spytek did.
The Silver and Black brought in some linebackers this offseason in Elandon Roberts and Devin White. The Raiders also drafted rookie linebacker Cody Lindenberg. The team also has a few young linebackers from last season's team who will look to leap in their career in 2025. The Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators in Patrick Graham, who will get the best out of his linebackers next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the linebacker position on paper is one of the weakest groups on the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The next guy I want to talk about is Amari Gainer," said Carpenter. "This is a young guy, and they really liked him last year. UDFA made the team. He flashes. This young man has the god given skills if he can put it together to be an absolute dog. You are sitting there with Gainer and Tommy Eichenberg, both of whom have high comparative analysis. Now they have to put it together. They have to do it. It is all on them and they are not in their money year."
