How Patrick Graham is Preparing for Colts' Potent Offense
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been one of the bright spots of the season's first four games. The Raiders' run defense has ranked in the top half of the league against the run, but will face a talented running back on Sunday in Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.
Q: When you look at the tape of the Colts offense, what jumps out at you?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "First thing, offensive line, starting with [Quenton] Nelson. I mean, he's a monster. He's been a monster for a long time. Point of attack blocker for them, what he does at the first level, second level, and then when he gets out, when he pulls, he's just a difference maker.
And then you go back from there to the running back, and I mean, he's really dynamic. He's a tough tackle. He's explosive, and he just keeps coming. He keeps coming. And then when they get him involved in the passing game, it's a tough tackle out there in the perimeter. And then you talk about the tight end position. They got three tight ends that they play with. They all have particular skill set. Mo [Alie-Cox] can block. He's really good the point of attack.
“The rookie's really, really solid in terms of a pass catcher. But the thing that stands out about the whole group, their willingness to block, and I think Shane [Steichen] does a good job with those guys. I have a lot of respect for their head coach who calls the game. He's a really good, really good play caller, really good coach, so you can see that. And then outside on the perimeter, there's just a lot of speed. There's a lot of speed out there, big targets who go out, catch the ball, get downfield. So, it's a challenge."
Q: You're familiar with Daniel Jones, obviously...
Coach Graham: "And then obviously, Daniel [Jones]. Sorry, I knew you were all going to ask me about Daniel, but I was like, 'I got to get to Daniel.'"
Q: Obviously, I mean, you saw him in practice. Are you surprised at all by how he's playing so far?
Coach Graham: "No. I mean, he's super smart, toughness, has a natural leadership ability, and on top of that, just the mental part of it. I mean, he's always had that, and it seems like he's in a place where he's happy and he's doing well. Physically, got the arm talent, and then the added bonus of being able to move in the pocket. He's fast. I mean, when he gets out in the open field, he's fast, but the thing that I think people might underestimate, but I know about him, his toughness. He's one of the tougher football players in the NFL, and he's showing that right now."
