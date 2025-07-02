Evaluating Raiders' CB1 Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders begin training camp in just a few weeks.
Raider Nation is excited about what this team is capable of with a new regime and quarterback, as it struggled without consistency at those spots last season.
Raiders fans are tired of watching losing football, and they have a chance to see a winning team after the front office’s investments in the roster this offseason.
One spot that needs improvement is the cornerback room. The Raiders lacked a high-end starter at that spot last season, opting to audition young, unproven players instead.
That remains the same this season, but the young players are now a year older and have more experience. Plus, another young player adds a new level of intrigue.
As Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham sorts out his unit, let’s break down the Raiders’ top contenders for CB1 and determine who could earn the job.
The top candidate is free-agent addition Eric Stokes, who came over to the Silver and Black from the Green Bay Packers. Stokes is a talented player but is unable to stay healthy, and he is looking to prove he belongs.
Last season, however, Stokes played in all 17 games for the Packers, showing his health could be turning a corner. The physical, athletic corner has some of the most experience in that Raiders’ cornerback room, which should pay off.
One Raider who has been around for a few years now is Jakorian Bennett. He has continued to earn valuable snaps, developing as an all-around cornerback and not just an athletic flyer.
Bennett’s Pro Football Focus coverage grade improved from 42.4 to 58.6 in year two. While those numbers are not spectacular, they show that he is making strides as a player.
Graham knows Bennett well by now, which could give him an inside track to the top cornerback job.
Second-year man Decamerion Richardson came into the league similarly to Bennett and showed solid flashes as a rookie. He may have an uphill battle to dethrone either Bennett or Stokes, however.
Third-round rookie Darien Porter has impressive physical tools and should eventually be the best cornerback on the team. How quickly that happens, though, is yet to be seen.
The Raiders do not have a Pro Bowler or All-Pro at cornerback, but they have some corners who could be plus starters. Bennett or Stokes will be the team’s top cornerback, and the rest of the players will fall in line.
