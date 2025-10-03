Why the Raiders Are on High Alert Entering Week 5
Through the first four games, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense is undoubtedly ahead of its offense. Las Vegas' defense will continue leading the way for the foreseeable future.
Know Thy Foe
The Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Colts will feature a formidable offense against a solid defense looking to prove it is for real. Las Vegas' defense has another level it can get to. The unit may need to reach that next level sooner rather than later with the issues the Raiders' offense is having.
Prior to Thursday's practice, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted several aspects of the Colts' offense that has stood out to him on film.
"First thing, offensive line, starting with [Quenton] Nelson. I mean, he's a monster. He's been a monster for a long time. Point of attack blocker for them, what he does at the first level, second level, and then when he gets out, when he pulls, he's just a difference maker," Graham said.
"And then you go back from there to the running back, and I mean, he's really dynamic. He's a tough tackle. He's explosive, and he just keeps coming. He keeps coming. And then when they get him involved in the passing game, it's a tough tackle out there in the perimeter. And then you talk about the tight end position,” Graham said.
Graham also explained that the Colts' offense is deep at the tight end position, as the Raiders' offense was at one point. The Raiders' defense, specifically their linebackers and defensive backs, as Indianapolis will surely look to take advantage of some of the weaker spots of the Raiders' defense.
“They got three tight ends that they play with. They all have particular skill set. Mo [Alie-Cox] can block. He's really good the point of attack. The rookie's really, really solid in terms of a pass catcher. But the thing that stands out about the whole group, their willingness to block, and I think Shane [Steichen] does a good job with those guys," Graham said.
"I have a lot of respect for their head coach who calls the game. He's a really good, really good play caller, really good coach, so you can see that. And then outside on the perimeter, there's just a lot of speed. There's a lot of speed out there, big targets who go out, catch the ball, get downfield. So, it's a challenge."
