How a Familiar Face Will Impact the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders know their foe as well as any other team in Week 1 -- but will that translate into a season-opening win?
Familiar Face
The Raiders will face off against the New England Patriots and Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels. That means the Raiders will face one of their former head coaches, who did not leave on the most pleasant of terms.
Still, Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is grateful for his time with McDaniels. Graham was hired as the Raiders' defensive coordinator while McDaniels was their head coach.
"Absolutely, he's one of the best competitors I've ever been around, one of the smartest coaches I've ever been around. Understands all three facets of the game. Appreciative of him bringing me out here, when he brought me out here, and then the things I learned from him,” Graham said.
“He's a great football coach, better person. Has a great family and just happy to see him coaching again because, I mean, the guy can coach ball. He can coach ball."
Graham noted that although the Patriots have several new aspects to their team, he is able to come up with his game plan based on the players and coaches are. That information alone gives a well-respected coach like Graham enough to build a game plan off of.
With it being the first game of the season, New England will naturally throw a few surprises at th Raiders. Still, Graham has all the tools he needs to be as prepared as possible.
"It's different, but the biggest thing about our league is you got to know the people. So again, aside from a rookie, but even then, you got to look at his college tape and try to have an idea. They have the two guys over there on our defensive right; you just watch some of their college tape and some of the preseason just to get a feel for them, but it's about the people,” Graham said.
“They have the backs that are probably going to do certain jobs. You understand the quarterback watching tape there. So before we get into the scheme and everything each week, you got to talk about the people and try to anticipate how they're going to utilize those guys. So that part's similar. What exactly they're going to do, who knows, but the people are the people."
