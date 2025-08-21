WATCH: Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense will be led by its defensive line this season, as the unit is by far the best position group on the defense. Las Vegas will need its defensive line to set the pace this season. They will do so under the leadership of Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard.
Leonard spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Roberts Speaks
Q: How is it having Jamal Adams in that group who's a newcomer for the position?
Roberts: "Real good, real good. Jamal [Adams], like I said man, got a personality. The whole group does and whatnot. Very fun guy. You know, we both from Texas, so we talk a lot of noise in the room. The best football come from the state of Texas. If you think otherwise, you just don't know football. So yeah, me and Jamal and Dev [Devin White] and [Germaine] Pratt, man, Tommy [Eichenberg], we're all gelling pretty well."
Q: The length of your career has allowed you to see teammates develop. The light doesn't always go on for everybody at the same exact time. You have a vantage point of defensive linemen, and Tyree Wilson is somebody that has a lot of potential and obviously passes the eyeball test. What have you seen from him in terms of his development?
Roberts: "I guess because it's my first year here with him and whatnot, from a development standpoint, I kind of don't know how he looked in the past, but I could tell you just from who he who he is today, just my opinion, man, he come to work. He's working hard. He does some very good things inside and on the outside and whatnot like that. And, man, that guy is really long and stuff like that.
"So his extension and just being able to get off blocks and affect not just in the pass game, but the run game. You really see it. Obviously you guys were able to see it on a couple plays versus the 49ers, but we see it day in and day out in practice. We know what Ree [Tyree Wilson] is capable of, and I think Ree know what he's capable of, but from a development standpoint, I haven't been here through that process."
