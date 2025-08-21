Raiders' Under the Radar Move Will Pay Off Immediately
The Las Vegas Raiders have continued to make personnel moves they feel will improve the team heading into the 2025 regular season. Under John Spytek and Pete Carroll, Las Vegas has added several players since training camp started.
Following training camp, Carroll explained how one of those moves will impact the Raiders' defense.
"I like him. I like him. Yeah, he brings you the sense of the experience. I mean, you can see when you watch his film, and he's done tons of stuff. He's done all of the stuff at the line of scrimmage, on the deep end coverage wise, blitz wise, and so he brings that to us, and he's got a level of confidence that's obvious. It's a great pickup for us, and he's right in the middle of everything, right in the middle of competing for snaps and all that," Carroll said.
In camp, Edmunds seems to already have grasped the concept of Patrick Graham's plans for the Raiders' defense this season. Edmunds has already shown that he gives the Raiders an additional player who can help them spark a turnaround.
Raiders' Savy Moves
Following camp another veteran the Raiders added this offseason and former teammate of Edmunds, Elandon Roberts, explained what Edmunds does well. The veteran safety brings many years' worth of experience to a Raiders defense that needs it.
"I've been like Terrell [Edmunds]. I played with Rell [Terrell Edmunds] in Pittsburgh. So I've always known who Rell was as the person and the player and whatnot. A very smart guy, big, big guy, but at the same time, he's very fluid and very fast and whatnot. Obviously, Rell was a first round pick, and you kind of see it in his stature and just his ability and whatnot," Roberts said.
"And, man, when we signed him, and I was just like, 'Man, this is going to be great.' And I remember when he walked in, I was like, 'Hey, this defense fits you. I hope that you're able to get your opportunity to take advantage of it,' and stuff like that. So obviously I'm rooting for him, and at the end of the day, I root for him and every other man out there on our defense, but at the same time, and I'm just glad that he's out there being able to make plays and put some good things out there, not just for himself, but for us as well."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.