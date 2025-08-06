Expectations for the Raiders in the Toughest Division in NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders will be playing in the toughest division in the National Football League this season. The AFC West is filled with teams that are very talented, and their head coaches are all great. The Raiders will have their work cut out for them in the AFC West, but they believe in their head coach, Pete Carroll, and the team they have built over the offseason. The Raiders will be ready to go, and they know they want to win games in the AFC West.
Last season for the Raiders, it was a struggle in the division. They did not win one game. That is one of the reasons they made all the changes they did this offseason. The Raiders know that if they want to achieve the goals they have, they have to be competitive in the division. And one way to make the playoffs is by winning the division. All eyes will be on this division all season long in 2025.
The Raiders were the only team that did not make the playoffs from the division last season. The Raiders have to face off against three good quarterbacks. The best in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. A good, talented one in Justin Herbert, from the Chargers. And a young up-and-coming quarterback in Bo Nix for the Broncos.
But the Raiders now have a veteran quarterback of their own in Geno Smith, who is looking to put the Raiders in the mix when it is all said and done in the AFC West next season.
"It is going to be tough in the AFC West," said former NFL player Robert Turbin. "Not only are they in a tough division, but the AFC Conference overall, is tough. When you think about all the great quarterbacks that are there."
"The one question mark I have for the Raiders on the defensive side of the football is in the secondary, and that is tough when you are dealing with guys like Justin Herbert, and you are dealing with guys like Patrick Mahomes, who we all know is the best quarterback in the league."
"They are going to compete. And also, Bo Nix is a up and coming star in this league at the quarterback spot. But they can certainly be in the mix for a wild card spot."
