The Positions Raiders Are Deepest at Heading into Cutdown Day
The Las Vegas Raiders have completely revamped many of the position groups on their roster over the past few months. Cutdown day is fast approaching, and the Raiders must decide on which players will make up their 53-man roster this season.
Raiders Confident in Multiple Positions
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll explained that while he and his coaching staff will have many tough decisions to make with certain position groups, he is pretty confident in the depth the Raiders have at two position groups, specifically.
"Well, I think the tight end position jumps out. I really like that spot. Our running back spot is deep with guys that have played well for us. Linebacker spot has shown we have a variety of guys and styles of players that we can do different things with. The safety position has felt like that as well, and Jamal [Adams] being able to play in a safety's position but from the linebacker meeting room is a special characteristic that we have," Carroll said.
"I think our corners have played very consistently technique-wise and scheme-wise, what we're asking them to do. We had a little jump against the Niners in that week in terms of our run support and containment and all of that. We were a little sloppy in practice and really cleaned it up by the game. I think that's a big jump for us. I think we could rotate guys there and be comfortable. So those are the spots that kind of jump out."
Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White, Raheem Mostert and Sincere McCormick give the Raiders a multi-purpose group of running backs. Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas should be a solid trio of tight ends under Chip Kelly.
Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Germaine Pratt have looked solid in training camp and should be a serviceable trio of linebackers this season, if they can stay healthy. The addition of Adams will also have a positive impact on the Raiders' defense.
Collectively, they should make up for the losses the Raiders suffered at linebacker early in free agency.
Carroll's confidence in his group of cornerbacks may be genuine, but the unit entered training camp with many questions. After trading Jakorian Bennett and rookie cornerback Darien Porter struggled a bit throughout the Raiders' preseason games, those questions remain.
