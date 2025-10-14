The Importance of the Raiders' Defensive Performance vs. Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders' dominating defensive performance against the Tennessee Titans was just how they drew things up.
Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler knows exactly why the performance was so key, and why it can propel the Raiders moving forward.
Raiders' Defense Continues to Lead the Way
The Raiders' offense has taken the first six weeks of the season to work out the issues that naturally come with implementing so many new changes. Although the Raiders' defense has had more roster turnover than the offense, the offense has seen more impactful changes.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham was one of the few coaches or players who have remained through the current regime and the previous two. Las Vegas added many new faces to the roster, but Graham stayed. The results of his return are evident in the defense's play.
Against the Titans, the Raiders' defense led the way like they have all season. However, their smothering performance against the Titans was undoubtedly the best they have played this season. Following the game, Pete Carroll praised the unit for playing a great all-around game.
“We got a little bit in the two-minute mode and gave up some yards, but then we didn't give anything today, five or six sacks, whatever you guys count up. I'm not sure what that is, but there were a lot of guys who contributed,” Carroll said.
“Maxx [Crosby] got doubled all day long and still got two sacks and had a big game. I don't know anybody could put up more numbers than Devin White did today. Geez, it's a stat line. He made a bunch of plays and with a pick and, I think, a forced fumble, and tackles for losses, and all that nine full total tackles is what I saw."
After thoroughly analyzing the game, Carroll explained that Sunday's performance is what the Raiders' coaching staff envisions for the unit moving forward.
"It is what we've been selling that we're going to play like, and so it was good to be ahead in the game, and they force the issue a little bit. And play calling was such that we could take advantage of the opportunities, and the guys really executed really well. We were very clean on defense yesterday,” Carroll said.
“Assignment-wise, principles, containment, those big issues were really dealt with in a good fashion, and it gives you a chance to play good. Stayed on top of the deep ball really well, kept them from making any explosive plays to speak of. And all that fits together."
