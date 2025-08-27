Jakobi Meyers Update, Scrutinizing the Raiders 53-Man Roster
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders released their initial 53-man roster this afternoon, with some surprises.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast provides an update on the Jakobi Meyers situation and examines the newly released 53-man roster.
The Raiders welcomed back WR Amari Cooper to the Silver and Black.
He got off the plane today from Texas and went straight to practice.
He spoke afterward, and we have a partial transcript of what he said for you.
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper
Q: What's it like being back in the organization?
Amari Cooper: "It's nice, man. It's a good feeling. Feels like a full circle moment. So I'm excited about the opportunity for sure and I'm ready to embrace it."
Q: You're also somebody who wants to win I'm sure at this stage of your career. Is there something about this team that you see that they're ready to turn that corner?
Cooper: "Yeah, 100 percent. I mean, starting with the quarterback [Geno Smith], he's had a great last couple years. Him and Pete [Carroll] have always had at least 10 wins everywhere they've been. So that's one of the biggest reasons why I actually came because winning is so important to me, and then I also see the opportunity."
Q: Obviously, it's a reunion, but it's a new city, new building. Does it feel like you're coming back to the organization, or does it feel like a different organization?
Cooper: "I mean, the Raiders are the Raiders, right? Whether they're in LA, Oakland or Vegas."
Q: What did you think when you walked in here compared to Alameda? Cooper: "It's a night and day difference, honestly, in terms of the facility. It's always good to have a great facility. Guys feel more comfortable with a better facility, so it is of extreme importance, honestly."
Q: In your position, what are you able to do while you weren't in a training camp, just to kind of stay ready and be ready for this moment?
Cooper: "Yeah, just keep my routes sharp, make sure I'm running routes, make sure I'm lifting, staying strong, things of that nature. You always want to be sharp as a receiver with your route running."
Q: Talk about unfinished business kind of with the Raiders coming back here. Is this something you always had in the back of your mind, at some point you wanted to be back and kind of finish what you started here?
Cooper: "Yeah, honestly. I always kind of had that in the back of my mind because when I was drafted here, I felt like the expectations were high. I felt like I did okay but always knew why I was drafted. You draft a guy top five, you expect them to come and really help change the organization. And I felt like at times, I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn't to my expectations. So, like I said, this time around, I feel like I have unfinished business. I definitely see the opportunity working with Geno [Smith] to be able to do some great things, so I'm excited about it."
Q: How excited are you to get to work with Gino Smith and to kind of develop a rapport with him?
Cooper: "I'm very excited. It's something about guys from South Florida. Especially him being the quarterback, I think sometimes you just have a great rapport with guys in terms of timing. Sometimes you could walk into a situation and the timing is automatically there. Today was my first day of practice. Didn't really know if I would practice today, honestly, coming off of a flight, but I'm excited about that. I think the connection will be there automatically, for sure."
