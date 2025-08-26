Raiders Today

Raiders' Initial 53-man Roster Provides Several Reasons for Optimism Among Fans

GM John Spytek and Pete Carroll have just announced their initial Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster. As you review the list, several reasons for optimism are evident.

Hondo Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek & Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek & Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
In this story:

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their initial 53-man roster moments ago, after turning it into the National Football League office by 4 PM ET as required.

For readers of the Las Vegas Raiders on SI, it literally came as no surprise, as it was nearly identical to our last projection.

Considering what they inherited, first-year GM John Spytek and inevitable future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll have done an exceptional job.

The roster is complete, early Christmas presents delivering optimism for the Silver and Black.

Reasons for Optimism

Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty, John Spytek Las Vegas Raiders
Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty, John Spytek Las Vegas Raiders / Darrell Craig Harris On SI

There is a Youth Movement in the Desert

The Raiders currently have an impressive total of nine rookies on their roster this year. Yes, you read that correctly—nine!

In addition to these newcomers, several players are in their second and third years of play. This combination sets a strong foundation for a promising future of success.

Their achievements reflect the quality of the drafting process, the effectiveness of talent evaluation, and the coaching that is guiding these players toward their potential.

Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders New S
Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders S / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Leadership is Abundant

While there is undoubtedly a youth movement in the desert, the Silver and Black’s initial 53-man roster has abundant leadership at every level.

Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler lock down the defensive line.  Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Germaine Pratt, and Jamal Adams at the linebacker position is a cornucopia of leadership and talent.

The defensive backfield with Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, and Terrell Edmunds is absolutely loaded.

On the offensive side, you have Kolton Miller, Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, and, of course, Jakobi Meyers.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter
Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Reasons for Concern

Lack of Depth

The Raiders possess significant talent and leadership. However, to make a genuine playoff run in the NFL, they lack depth, which would necessitate assistance from multiple other teams. This situation is not a reflection of Spytek and Carroll's performance in their first year, but it remains a challenging reality.

Inexperience is a Double-Edge Danger

Las Vegas Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Las Vegas Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One reason for optimism about this team is its youthful roster. While this is a significant advantage for the future, it raises concerns for the upcoming 2025 season. Rookies and other young players are bound to make mistakes, which is a typical part of development in the National Football League. Raider Nation must be prepared to accept this reality as the kickoff in New England approaches.

Interesting Point

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady
Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While this is the initial assessment, I want to make one point very clear: I do not believe this roster is what we will see when the season begins in 12 days.

I believe the Raiders are still making adjustments to their roster, and I expect them to search for players who can improve the team and continue exploring trade options.

So, without further ado, here is the breakdown:

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2025 Las Vegas Raiders Initial Roster

# Position Name

Quarterbacks

  1. QB GENO SMITH
Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith
Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2. QB Kenny Pickett

3. QB Aidan O'Connell= =

Running Back

Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)

5. RB Raheem Mostert

6. Dylan Laube

7. RB Zamir White

Wide Receivers

8. WR Tre Tucker

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers from Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

9.  WR Amari Cooper=

10. WR JAKOBI MEYERS

11. WR DONT’E THORNTON (R)

12. WR JACK BECH (R)

Offensive Line

Las Vegas Raiders star LT Kolton Miller
Las Vegas Raiders star LT Kolton Miller / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

13. IOL Will Putnam=

14. T Thayer Munford

15. T CHARLES GRANT (R)

16. T KOLTON MILLER

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "D.J." Glaze from Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "D.J." Glaze / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

17. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE

18. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON

19. G ALEX CAPPA

20. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)

21. IOL Jordan Meredith

22. IOL Dylan Parham

Tight Ends

Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

23. TE BROCK BOWERS

24. TE Michael Mayer

25. TE Ian Thomas

Specialists

Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole
Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

26.  P AJ COLE

27. K DANIEL CARLSON

28. LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Defenisve Line

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll, Maxx Crosby, Thomas Booker
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll, Maxx Crosby, Thomas Booker / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

29. DE MAXX CROSBY

30. DE MALCOLM KOONCE

31. DE Tyree Wilson

32. DE Charles Snowden

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

33. DT Thomas Booker

34. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)

35. DT ADAM BUTLER

36. DT JJ Pegues (R)

37. DT Jonah Laulu

Las Vegas Raiders DT Jonah Laulu from Practice
Las Vegas Raiders DT Jonah Laulu / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

38. Laki Fotu=

Cornerbacks

39. CB Kyu Blu Kelly

40. CB Decamerion Richardson 

Las Vegas Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Las Vegas Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

41. CB Darnay Holmes

42. CB Eric Stokes

43. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)  

Linebackers

Las Vegas Raider MLB Elandon Roberts & Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raider MLB Elandon Roberts & Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

44. LB Jamal Adams

45. LB ELANDON ROBERTS

46. LB DEVIN WHITE

47. LB Tommy Eichenberg

Las Vegas Raiders Devin White, Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Devin White, Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

48. LB Cody Lindenberg (R)

49. LB Germaine Pratt

Safety

50. S Thomas Harper=

Las VEgas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Las VEgas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

51. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO 

52. S Christ Smith1

53. S JEREMY CHINN 

Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson from Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

POSITION BREAKDOWNS:

SPECIALISTS:  3

QUARTERBACKS:  3

RUNNING BACKS:  4

WIDE RECEIVERS:  5

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

OFFENSIVE TACKLES:  4

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN:  6

TIGHT END:  3

DEFENSIVE END:  4

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler
Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:  6

CORNERBACKS:  5

SAFETIES:  4

LINEBACKERS:  6

Las Vegas Raiders LB Jamal Adams
Las Vegas Raiders LB Jamal Adams / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

SPECIFICS:

OFFENSE:  25

DEFENSE:  25

SPECIAL TEAMS:  3

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube
Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

(R) ROOKIES:  9

= Changes from Final Projection

Hondo Carpenter
