Raiders' Initial 53-man Roster Provides Several Reasons for Optimism Among Fans
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their initial 53-man roster moments ago, after turning it into the National Football League office by 4 PM ET as required.
For readers of the Las Vegas Raiders on SI, it literally came as no surprise, as it was nearly identical to our last projection.
Considering what they inherited, first-year GM John Spytek and inevitable future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll have done an exceptional job.
The roster is complete, early Christmas presents delivering optimism for the Silver and Black.
Reasons for Optimism
There is a Youth Movement in the Desert
The Raiders currently have an impressive total of nine rookies on their roster this year. Yes, you read that correctly—nine!
In addition to these newcomers, several players are in their second and third years of play. This combination sets a strong foundation for a promising future of success.
Their achievements reflect the quality of the drafting process, the effectiveness of talent evaluation, and the coaching that is guiding these players toward their potential.
Leadership is Abundant
While there is undoubtedly a youth movement in the desert, the Silver and Black’s initial 53-man roster has abundant leadership at every level.
Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler lock down the defensive line. Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Germaine Pratt, and Jamal Adams at the linebacker position is a cornucopia of leadership and talent.
The defensive backfield with Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, and Terrell Edmunds is absolutely loaded.
On the offensive side, you have Kolton Miller, Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, and, of course, Jakobi Meyers.
Reasons for Concern
Lack of Depth
The Raiders possess significant talent and leadership. However, to make a genuine playoff run in the NFL, they lack depth, which would necessitate assistance from multiple other teams. This situation is not a reflection of Spytek and Carroll's performance in their first year, but it remains a challenging reality.
Inexperience is a Double-Edge Danger
One reason for optimism about this team is its youthful roster. While this is a significant advantage for the future, it raises concerns for the upcoming 2025 season. Rookies and other young players are bound to make mistakes, which is a typical part of development in the National Football League. Raider Nation must be prepared to accept this reality as the kickoff in New England approaches.
Interesting Point
While this is the initial assessment, I want to make one point very clear: I do not believe this roster is what we will see when the season begins in 12 days.
I believe the Raiders are still making adjustments to their roster, and I expect them to search for players who can improve the team and continue exploring trade options.
So, without further ado, here is the breakdown:
2025 Las Vegas Raiders Initial Roster
# Position Name
Quarterbacks
- QB GENO SMITH
2. QB Kenny Pickett
3. QB Aidan O'Connell= =
Running Back
4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)
5. RB Raheem Mostert
6. Dylan Laube
7. RB Zamir White
Wide Receivers
8. WR Tre Tucker
9. WR Amari Cooper=
10. WR JAKOBI MEYERS
11. WR DONT’E THORNTON (R)
12. WR JACK BECH (R)
Offensive Line
13. IOL Will Putnam=
14. T Thayer Munford
15. T CHARLES GRANT (R)
16. T KOLTON MILLER
17. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE
18. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON
19. G ALEX CAPPA
20. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)
21. IOL Jordan Meredith
22. IOL Dylan Parham
Tight Ends
23. TE BROCK BOWERS
24. TE Michael Mayer
25. TE Ian Thomas
Specialists
26. P AJ COLE
27. K DANIEL CARLSON
28. LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Defenisve Line
29. DE MAXX CROSBY
30. DE MALCOLM KOONCE
31. DE Tyree Wilson
32. DE Charles Snowden
33. DT Thomas Booker
34. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)
35. DT ADAM BUTLER
36. DT JJ Pegues (R)
37. DT Jonah Laulu
38. Laki Fotu=
Cornerbacks
39. CB Kyu Blu Kelly
40. CB Decamerion Richardson
41. CB Darnay Holmes
42. CB Eric Stokes
43. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)
Linebackers
44. LB Jamal Adams
45. LB ELANDON ROBERTS
46. LB DEVIN WHITE
47. LB Tommy Eichenberg
48. LB Cody Lindenberg (R)
49. LB Germaine Pratt
Safety
50. S Thomas Harper=
51. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO
52. S Christ Smith1
53. S JEREMY CHINN
POSITION BREAKDOWNS:
SPECIALISTS: 3
QUARTERBACKS: 3
RUNNING BACKS: 4
WIDE RECEIVERS: 5
OFFENSIVE TACKLES: 4
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: 6
TIGHT END: 3
DEFENSIVE END: 4
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 6
CORNERBACKS: 5
SAFETIES: 4
LINEBACKERS: 6
SPECIFICS:
OFFENSE: 25
DEFENSE: 25
SPECIAL TEAMS: 3
(R) ROOKIES: 9
= Changes from Final Projection
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.