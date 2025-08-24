Analyzing the Raiders' Camp, Preseason As 2025 Regular Season Approaches
The Las Vegas Raiders have reason to believe this season will be better than last season was. Although Las Vegas still has several aspects it is still working out, they look to be a more polished team than they were at any point last season.
The Raiders Had a Productive Training Camp and Preseason
Following the Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason finale, Pete Carroll took a look back and analyzed the Raiders' last few months. By all accounts, the Raiders need improvement but have undoubtedly already improved a great deal from where they were a few months ago.
Carroll credited his team with not only competing at a high level but also increasing their work ethic. This is something he has praised his team for over the past few months.
"Well, in the overall sense, everybody's really -- they've worked really hard at playing hard, and we've committed to giving great effort every time we go out. And that throughout the ranks of players is shown. So the message from the leadership of this club is really getting through, Carroll said.
"So that's the biggest positive. But next, I've really been, like I think I said last night, really liked the way our ones have played. They've really done what they went out there to do. They scored touchdowns, they're taking the ball off our opponents, they've stopped them handily, and we've looked on fire when we're playing. And that's, to me, something that's really, really good."
Carroll noted that many of the players who played in the final two preseason games are not expected to play during the regular season. However, the Raiders' starters still showed they are ready for the upcoming season, in limited action.
The starters proved as much quickly against the Cardinals.
"And so a lot of guys that have been playing these games won't play, and the starters on both sides of the ball, they haven't played a lot, but yet, they have been able to get out there, get prepared for the games and show that they're ready to go," Carroll said.
"And so I feel really good about that. I think we're going to be able to match up. And I'm excited about wherever we're going, whoever we're playing, that our guys are going to be able to match up."
