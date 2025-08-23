How the Raiders Plan to Approach Critical Upcoming Date
The Las Vegas Raiders' have revamped their roster under Pete Carroll, as they try to turn things around. The Raiders added several players they believe can make an impact for them this season, but will let go of some of those players in just a few days.
In just a few days, the Raiders will have to make a decision on the players they plan to keep and players they plan to move on from. This will undoubtedly come with challenging decisions. Still, after years' worth of coaching, Carroll knows how he plans to approach the upcoming week.
Carroll Speaks
"We take everybody's input. We don't want to miss a trick here. So that means that everybody that sees something got to speak it and let us know whether it's positive or not. And then, John [Spytek] and I are positioned to go ahead and make the decision based off the information that everybody gives us. So I really encourage our guys to speak up, not just defer to somebody else's opinion," Carroll said.
"I want to hear what they say, and we don't hold anything against them; they can say whatever they want. And then we'll make use of the information. That's really the way we've been doing it for a long time, and whomever I'm working with, and John and I worked real hard so that we're prepared to use each other's experience and expertise and all that to make the best choices possible."
Carroll explained that the Raiders' front office has a plan in place on how to handle the roster-decisions. The well-respected coach will collaborate with General Manager John Spytek
"Really well. Honestly, that's the conversations that wind up being John [Spytek] and I hammering it out, trying to figure out what we think is going to happen, try to predict the future, and all of that. And that's all part of it," Carroll said.
"I love to say that we're always right and we've got that nailed, but it's hard because there's a lot of variables, and who's going to become available, and all of that kind of stuff that happens. It's something we just have to hammer out. We get to a conclusion, and then we go forward and go and stand together on it. That's how we've always done this."
