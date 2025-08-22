Carroll, Raiders, Must Make Full Use of New Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders filled out their roster nicely over the offseason and solidified those moves with several additional ones after training camp started. Las Vegas' front office has searched for players who can help them in various ways, as they need talent but only have so many spots available.
Las Vegas' offseason additions were desperately needed. Other than the addition of Geno Smith, none of the Raiders' offseason additions will be as critical to their success this season as running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty Is Multitalented
"Yeah, I take a lot of pride in it. It's something that wasn't really shown as much in my college career. So being able to have that opportunity, and Chip's [Kelly] done a great job at getting running backs involved in the passing game and we just got to continue to work at it and get better every single day," Jeanty said.
Pass protection is an area Jeanty can use some improvement in, but he has been picking it up well in training camp so far. He noted how much the Raiders' coaching staff has communicated the importance of Jeanty becoming a trustworthy pass protector.
"Yeah, definitely. I mean, Coach [Deland] McCullough, he's harping on it every day. We got to be able to protect the quarterback. That's one of our number one priorities besides protecting the football, giving them time because in the same way I'm blocking for my receivers, the tight ends down the field, they're blocking for me in the run game," Jeanty said.
Jeanty can also help the Raiders' offense convert on third downs. This was an area the Raiders' offense struggled in last season. Jeanty already flashed how he can help in this area, when he rushed for a first down on third-and-five against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.
"I think I can be a great third down weapon, but also earning that trust with my coaches, my teammates, that's a big deal. So that was one step moving forward, but most defensive coordinators are going to think you're going to throw the ball right there, and we ran the ball successfully. So that just kind of shows the mentality of us as a team."
It is evident that Jeanty can help the Raiders in more ways than one, and in ways that impact more than just the Raiders' rushing total. Jeanty's versatility in combination with Chip Kelly's playcalling should bode well for the Silver and Black.
They must use all of the tools in Jeanty's toolbox.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.