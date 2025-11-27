What the Latest Big Raiders Changes Mean for Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders hope another coordinator change will help get their offense on the right track after the unit has struggled the entire season. The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday with a new set of eyes calling the shots.

Watch Jeanty Discuss Below

Jeanty is Ready to Rumble

The Raiders have failed to use their talented rookie running back much, as poor blocking along the offensive line have all but rendered Jeanty ineffective. Jeanty has made an impact in the passing game when given a chance. Still, the Raiders need more from Jeanty.

In order for that to happen, Las Vegas ' offensive line must hold up long enough to create running lanes for Jeanty. Blocking well enough to help Geno Smith find receivers would help the ground game as well. Jeanty and the Raiders' offense need all the help they can get.

On Wednesday, Jeanty noted that his body feels good halfway through the season. He is ready for more of a workload if and when the Raiders' coaching staff decides to ramp things up for him.

"Yeah, my body feels great. I'm ready to give it my all. Whatever they give me, I'm just going to make the most of the rest of these games,” Jeanty said.

"I mean, obviously, lot of wear and tear on the body, but I do a great job of taking care of my body. The training staff does a great job at helping us. So, I mean, I feel good overall. They do things a little differently, I guess you could say, some of the stuff, but the goal is to get stronger, faster or maintain what you got. So, I feel like I've gotten stronger throughout the course of the year like I did in college.

The Raiders fired Chip Kelly following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Jeanty, like many of the other young Raiders' players are on to yet another offensive coordinator. Las Vegas' offensive coordinator position has had many come and go with little progression having been made.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Greg Olson will now call the plays for the Raiders. Jeanty explained what he believes will happen to the Raiders' offense under Olson's leadership. Las Vegas needs a wholesale changes to its offense, but the change at offensive coordinator is the quickest and most effective at this point in the season.

"I mean, run the ball, play action. I feel it's really going to be all the stuff we've already been doing. It's kind of too late in the season to come and change a bunch of things around, but hopefully we can just be more efficient with the ball and put points on the board,'" Jeanty said.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr. We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE