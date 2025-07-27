WATCH: Raiders' Tyree Wilson Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on to th 2025 season. After years of instability at the quarterback position, the Raiders now have veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center. Las Vegas needs Smith to elevate the offense this upcoming season.
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson weighed in on the new era and more from training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: On what he sees from guys like Jonah Laulu, Zach Carter, and Tonka Hemingway, and what he is trying to do to help them through the process...
Crosby: "Yeah, they've been great, I can't lie. Jonah is a special talent, dude can play. He doesn't even know it yet, but he's going to be a hell of a player. Tonka. J.J. [Pegues], you've got Tyree [Wilson] getting reps inside, and he's gotten reps inside the last couple years as well, but we've got a ton of talent. I trust those guys. I know they're going to be ready when it comes to game day, because we need them. They're going to be out there playing Week One, Week Two, Week Three, all the way through the season. So, we know they're young, but we need them if we want a chance to win. And I know they're going to step up.
"And Adam Butler, he's the first name I should mention. He's been here, he's been one of the best players in the interior in the league in my opinion the last few years. So yeah, we've got a ton of guys, and I know they're going to be ready to go. And obviously having Malcolm [Koonce] back on the other end, I mean people haven't talked about that at all. I feel like it's crazy because he was just coming off the best year of his career. He's coming off a breakout year, and then he gets hurt right before last season. So, having him back, I think, is going to be huge for us. I'm really looking forward to continuing to get better with him every day."
