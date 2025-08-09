Evaluation, Blunt Analysis of the Entire Raiders QB Situation
HENDERSON, Nev.—As the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp nears its midpoint, I’m taking you inside the most critical position in football to provide an evaluation and breakdown of all four Silver and Black quarterbacks.
The Quarterback Room
The obvious comment a beat writer must make, because of the volatility of the QB position in the NFL, is that there is no competition on this team.
Geno Smith’s Stranglehold
Geno Smith is currently the best quarterback on his team, and it's not even close. He has complete command of the Chip Kelly offense, which often presents contrasting concepts. Smith understands each new idea and has shown exceptional leadership across both sides of the ball. He actively assists defenders and teaches schemes, techniques, and tactics on the offensive side. It is fair to say that he has a firm grip on the Raiders' starting quarterback position, and rightfully so.
Aidan O’Connell In the Pressure Cooker
Aidan O’Connell is squarely the QB2 on this team. Cam Miller is not ready, and that is very clear. With that said, it doesn’t change what we saw.
AOC doesn’t have an arrogant bone in his body, and while the fan base is frustrated (for obvious reasons) with what they saw, it doesn’t change that he has had a good camp.
AOC responded in a big way after an abysmal first half in the first preseason game, and that was admirable. This week, he needs a fast and sustained successful match not only for his confidence, but also for the team.
Coach Carroll put a tremendous amount of praise on him saying on July 29,“Aidan [O'Connell] has done really well. We're really pleased with what he's doing. And he's challenging Geno every day with numbers and trying to outdo him. And that's exactly what we hope for. That's what competing is all about. But I don't have any problem with Aidan playing for us. He's in the game. It's just the way I felt about Geno over all those years when he didn't get to. So, this is in a good spot right now, and I can't wait for the games. He'll get a lot of play time in preseason. And he's going to do really well."
Cam Miller Makes a Statement
The young quarterback has made an impressive transition from FCS to the NFL. Miller is a determined player with a bright future ahead, but he approaches his development wisely. He is aware of his limitations, and unlike many young QBs with similar resumes, he carries a nearly egoless demeanor. His humility, curiosity, and willingness to admit what he doesn't know have quickly earned him the respect of his teammates.
The shift from FCS to the NFL is significant, and having a big ego can make it even more challenging. While Miller may not be ready to lead an NFL team just yet, he demonstrates daily the potential for greatness in his future.
