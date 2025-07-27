What Raiders' Coaching Staff Wants to See in Training Camp
Training camp is always critical, but it is even more important when making as many changes as the Las Vegas Raiders have this offseason. This is especially the case on offense, where the Raiders have added to every position group and replaced their offensive coordinator.
Las Vegas enters the season on their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.
"I think all of us, and the whole coaching staff, and the players will tell you too, for two days, they've been sharp. Really, the question you always have is they left here on June 11th and they came back for July 23 where were they in the interim? You could tell that these guys worked on, not only from a physical standpoint in terms of their conditioning and what they did coming back, but mentally, they were sharp," Kelly said.
Kelly's scheme and playbook are complex and will take time to learn mentally. It will also take time for the players to learn both of those things well enough to be able to physically execute them.
Training camp gives them the chance to work on ensuring complete knowledge and comfort with the changes Kelly is implementing. Las Vegas' offense has been subpar over the past two seasons, but now it has the talent and coaching to turn things around.
Kelly credited the offense with how well they have grasped the many things Kelly and the coaching staff have thrown their way. It will be critical that they continue to make progress throughout training camp.
"We've thrown a lot at them because we came out of the spring, and when we got back here day one, they were kind of responsible for everything from the spring. So, it's been a big install and will continue to be, but it's because they can handle it. So, they've been really, really sharp. They love playing. They're as excited," Kelly said.
"You watch their enthusiasm, it's not fake. They're excited to be out there playing football. We're excited where they are right now," Kelly said. "It's really about stacking really good days on top of good days. Now we've had two, the challenge is, can we have a good walk-through this afternoon, and can we carry that over to tomorrow?"
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take