Analyzing the Raiders' Hot List of Coaching Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the hunt for a head coach for the third time in three offseasons.

Raiders' Hot List

Below are a few names that insiders around the NFL believe are on the Raiders' list of candidates to fill Las Vegas' head coaching vacancy.

Mike Kafka. Kafka has taken over the reins in the Big Apple, which is a tough job given their roster and front-office issues. He has experience in an unstable situation; he can handle the Raiders' current state and an improved one after the draft and free agency.

Jim Bob Cooter. The Indianapolis Colts' offense was rolling this season before Daniel Jones went down with an injury. That alone should be enough to warrant interviews for Cooter in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Joe Brady. Brady has been a young, well-respected offensive mind for some time. He is only waiting for an opportunity to lead a team as a head coach. He would go from one top quarterback to the top quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Undoubtedly a solid option for Las Vegas.

Todd Monken, Ravens: Monken has proven he can generate an offense with a solid quarterback, which the Raiders should have next season. Monken has plenty of experience on several levels of football. He would be a solid choice for the Raiders, but not necessarily an exciting one.

Matt Nagy, Chiefs: Nagy's experience around the league make him a wise choice for at least an interview. However, it would be interesting to see how Nagy would mesh with a young quarterback or some of the Raiders ' mainstays on the roster.

Klint Kubiak, Seahawks & Klay Kubiak, 49ers: The Seahawks and 49ers are two of the best teams in the league. Their respective offenses have helped keep them among the best. That naturally leads coordinators getting opportunities elsewhere.

Being the sons of a well-respected former NFL coach helps too. The Raiders like both.

Mike LaFleur, Rams

LaFleur has proven himself with the Rams recently. He would walk into a favorable situation, with the top pick in the NFL Draft being a quality quarterback. He would fit the what the Raiders are looking for in several respects.

Robert Saleh, 49ers: The Raiders interviewed Saleh last offseason for their defensive coordinator position and reportedly made him a hefty offer, which reportedly included the Raiders' head coaching position down the road. Saleh should undoubtedly be on their short list this offseason.

Chris Shula, Rams: Shula has done a solid job as the Rams' defensive coordinator and comes from an obvious wealth of football knowledge. Shula is young and has less coaching experience than some other candidates, but he surely deserves a shot.

Extremely long shot:

Trade for Sean McVay, Rams: The Raiders trading for Sean McVay has been mentioned by some around the league. The idea that the Rams would trade McVay right now, given all their success and their holding two first-round picks, seems far-fetched at best, yet some have mentioned it.

