As the Preseason Continues, So Does the Raiders' Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a productive training camp, as they continue to implement the many changes that were made over the offseason. Although they still have plenty of work to do, the Raiders have undoubtedly made progress from where they were at the end of the season.
The Raiders' productivity took another step when they matched up against the San Francisco in a joint practice earlier this week.
Following joint practice with the 49ers, Carroll noted that although he needed to look at things deeper, from what he could see on the field, the Raiders executed at a high level against the 49ers in practice.
Carroll's View
"Really good stuff. I mean, we're blowing them off the football. They can't make an inch. That didn't quite happen, I know that, but I want to see us execute. We tried to treat this just like it's the next opportunity that we have and do stuff right," Carroll said.
"And that was what we set out to do. We'll find out. I thought on defense, the perimeter looked kind of available to them. They're a great perimeter team. We've not prepared for them at all and get a little bit better before the ballgame."
As the Raiders follow up their joint practice against the 49ers with a preseason game against them, Carroll credited the 49ers coaching staff with helping the Raiders improve. Both teams are working on their specific issues, but their time together has been productive.
"Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley are over there, and Kyle [Shanahan] has done a great job for years and years. They've got a terrific group, and that's only what we expect from them. They know what they're doing. They have control of their groups, they have style of play that always shows up, so that means they've got a real philosophy in mind and all that. That's why this is such quality work for us," Caroll said.
Another aspect Carroll is looking forward to in the Raiders' training camp, joint practice, and preseason game is connecting with Raiders fans. Carroll shared his thoughts on the Raiders' fan base and how he believes the team feeds off of them.
"Yeah, I think it's really important. I wish we had more. I wish we could entertain more, be out there, even more. That connection is just part of this whole experience. They help us play better. We help them cheer more. So there's a synergy there that I'm always entrusted and want to respect and give it back to them," Caroll said.
