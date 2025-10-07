The Moment Raiders HC Pete Carroll is Waiting For
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is on the brink after four consecutive losses quickly brought the Raiders back to reality following what many believed was a productive offseason for the Silver and Black.
Carroll's Moment
There was a buzz that was growing around the Raiders at the start of the season. Las Vegas' roster overhaul brought a renewed sense hope. However, that hope was short lived. The Raiders followed up their Week 1 win with a disappointing home loss in Week 2 and three more losses after that.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his mindset on where the Raiders stand and where he envisions them going.
“I'm just kind of waiting for that moment where we kick it in. We have the answers. We make the right choices. We make the right plays, the right calls. It's on us, all of us. It’s not on the players. It's on all of us to get that right. Myself totally included in all of that," Carroll said.
And then we go, and that's how I've always seen it. I thought it would be last week at home. I thought that we would go on the road, we're going to get it this week, and I'm going to keep thinking that way. I told them, ‘I'm going to keep believing and I hope that you guys will do the same thing until we get this thing right.’
Carroll noted that the team's poor start has brought the team and the coaching staff together, as Carroll emphasized that everybody is in the same boat, working hard to try to get things turned around as soon as possible.
“We're all in this thing together, and we talk through all of the hard conversations about things we might not agree with and then the things we agree with, and we'll just put it together. Just keep working. The intention and the purpose is connected. We just have to get the results that comes out of that and make sure we're making clear decisions, the right ones, the right choices, working with our experienced players – guys that have an opinion and they know a lot, and G (Geno Smith) is one of those guys," Carroll said.
