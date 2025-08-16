Raiders' Ashton Jeanty is Kicking it to Whole New Gear
The Las Vegas Raiders offense wants to be better in many areas this season. But there is one area that they need to make sure there is much improvement in. That is the running game. That is something the Silver and Black could not figure out last season. The Raiders were the worst team overall when it came to running the ball in 2024. That is one big reason why they went out and drafted rookie running back Ashon Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
Now that we are in the second half of training camp, Jeanty is getting more comfortable with the offense, and you are seeing that on the field. It is never easy for a rookie to come in and show everything early on because they are still adapting to the NFL game. But now that Jeanty is getting better with the offense, he has been showing why the Raiders drafted him so high.
Jeanty is going to be that leader in the backfield, and the offense is going to lean on him a lot. The Raiders want Jeanty to be their workhorse, but they are also going to make sure they take care of him. It is going to be fun and interesting to see Jeanty in his rookie season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Jeanty kicking it to another gear on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Ashton Jeanty
"Jeanty looked like what the Raiders thought they were drafting," said Carpenter.
"In terms of seeing it, I think there are still two or three or four gears for Ashton Jeanty to get to," said Trezevant. "We've seen him turn up a gear. You have seen the vision, like you were told. Everyone could see the vision, you do not have to be a football novice to look at Jeanty and say that is probably going to be nice."
