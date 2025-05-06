Raiders Rookie Cornerback Will Make Instant Impact
Few units in all of the National Football League were as impacted by free agency as the Raiders' defense. Specifically, the Raiders' group of cornerbacks were gutted by free agency, as Nate Hobbs left and the Raiders parted ways with Jack Jones shortly after. Leaving a hole at corner.
The Raiders signed former first-round pick Eric Stokes to help solidify a group of cornerbacks in desperate need of help. Still, after trading for Geno Smith and adding Ashton Jeanty, cornerback immediately became the Raiders most pressing need, as it has been an issue since last season.
Las Vegas addressed the position group again by drafting rookie cornerback Darien Porter, proving just how much of an issue they believe the cornerback position is for them. Porter has the physical tools to be successful in the NFL but must work his way up the depth chart.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Raiders' incoming rookie class. Cameron believes Porter could battle it out with veteran cornerback Jakorian Bennett this summer for a starting position. It would be exciting to watch the two talented corners comepte.
"The Raiders ranked dead last in team PFF coverage grade (30.4) last season. Bennett was one of many in the secondary who struggled, having earned a 61.0 PFF coverage grade before going down with an injury," Cameron said.
"Porter is a rare prospect — a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills who ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He excelled in 2024, earning a 90.1 PFF coverage and surrendering just 0.34 yards per coverage snap."
While the Raiders could see a competition between Bennett and Porter, the Raiders depth chart has Porter listed behind Stokes. While Porter could likely play multiple positions, it is more likely that he would compete with Stokes for playing time than Bennett.
Bennett has already proven he can hold one of the Raiders' cornerback positions. However, he has yet to stay healthy long enough for the Raiders to truly be comfortable. Between the injury history of both Stokes and Bennett and Porter's skillset, the rookie may see the field often.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Darien Porter!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Darien Porter!