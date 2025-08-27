What Pete Carroll’s First Practice Squad Means For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an extremely busy week, filled with tons of roster-related moves. Las Vegas aimed to create a more competitive football team and looks to have done so after a productive training camp.
Pete Carroll credited all players
"Well, in the overall sense, everybody's really -- they've worked really hard at playing hard, and we've committed to giving great effort every time we go out. And that throughout the ranks of players is shown. So the message from the leadership of this club is really getting through. So that's the biggest positive. But next, I've really been, like I think I said last night, really liked the way our ones have played,” Carroll said.
“They've really done what they went out there to do. They scored touchdowns, they're taking the ball off our opponents, they've stopped them handily, and we've looked on fire when we're playing. And that's, to me, something that's really, really good.
"And so a lot of guys that have been playing these games won't play, and the starters on both sides of the ball, they haven't played a lot, but yet, they have been able to get out there, get prepared for the games, and show that they're ready to go. And so I feel really good about that.
"I think we're going to be able to match up. And I'm excited about wherever we're going, whoever we're playing, that our guys are going to be able to match up."
Carroll and the Raiders made a few surprise moves on cutdown day, but their coinciding moves on Wednesday made more sense of those moves. Nearly all of the players who were many considered surprise cuts on Tuesday afternoon were added to the Raiders' practice squad.
Raiders Announce Their Practice Squad
- WR Alex Bachman
- RB Chris Collier
- S Terrell Edmunds
- DE Jahfari Harvey
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- LB Matt Jones
- DT Treven Ma’ae
- G Atonio Mafi
- QB Cam Miller
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- TE Carter Runyon
- WR Justin Shorter
- OL Laki Tasi
- S Trey Taylor
- CB Greedy Vance
- T Dalton Wagner
- Safety JT Woods
What It Means
Many of the players listed on the Raiders' practice squad had respectable showings during the offseason, training camp, and the preseason. Many of them also showed a need for improvement while trying to make their way up the depth chart.
The practice squad gives them a chance to improve.
The Raiders' list of practice squad players confirms how confident the Raiders are in those players one day becoming contributors. The list also confirms the Raiders' coaching staff's confidence in the 53-man roster, even in positions deemed a weakness.
