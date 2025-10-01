Raiders HC Pete Carroll Gets Candid on Geno Smith's Slump
The Las Vegas Raiders have several issues they must work on over the next few weeks. None are bigger than quarterback Geno Smith.
Smith's Biggest Issue
The Raiders have lost three games in a row. Smith has thrown six interceptions combined in two of those three losses. Las Vegas has suffered from issues along its offensive line, but most of Smith's seven total interceptions fall solely on his shoulders.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Chicago Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith's struggles.
“He may force things, but in the case, he saw the safety, he read it, we practiced the looks in practice numerous times, and he thought the ball would get there. He thought he could beat the guy, and he didn't on either one of them," Carroll said.
"And so, he knew exactly what happened, and he was committed to the throw, and he beat him all week long in practice, and he thought he had it, so that's what happened. And unfortunately, it came back and bit him again.
"It was a little bit of a different look but the same concept, and they got him. He's a little bit of a hard head in that he thought he could get it done because he prepared to get it done. So unfortunately, the rhythm was just a hair off of what it had been in practice, and so they make a big play on us. So, the bootleg pass that he throws back in, he's thrown millions of those, and it's a tremendous play by the guy to undercut Jakobi [Meyers] on that one. So, he wouldn't throw that one again. He would say no.
Although Smith's interceptions were undoubtedly costly, Carroll noted an incompletion late in the game that was nearly just as critical as any of Smith's interceptions. An incomplete pass from Smith to Dont'e Thornton kept the Bears within striking distance to eventually win the game.
"And probably the other pass that was really a crucial one was the one to Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] in the crosser down in there. That was a really big play opportunity for us. We walk in the end zone probably on that one, and the ball was low. D's [Dont'e Thronton Jr.] got to make the catch, but he's got to throw a better ball too," Carroll said.
"I think when you talk to Geno [Smith], and you talked to him yesterday, he isn't backing away from anything. He'll tell you exactly that he was responsible, and he needs to make the play and come through and do that for us. He knows that, and so that allows us to move forward together and make progress."
