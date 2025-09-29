What We Learned from Raiders' Week 4 Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears was both encouraging and alarming all at the same time.
What We Learned: Mixed Bag of Results
The Raiders' loss to the Bears had multiple noteworthy points, as the Raiders showed progress in some areas. A loss is a loss, but according to NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff, the Raiders at least made progress in one area.
"Those waiting for Ashton Jeanty to live up to his sky-high rookie season expectations finally received what they wanted Sunday. Jeanty was a playmaking machine. He rushed 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown -- including a 64-yard romp that required patience, burst and a broken tackle 35 yards downfield to reach the end zone -- and caught two passes for touchdowns, bringing his total to three on the day and keeping the Raiders afloat. If it weren't for Jeanty, the Raiders might not have had a fighting chance in this game," the Around the NFL Staff said.
The Raiders' loss to the Bears was filled with despair and hope, as Geno Smith's struggles continued. Smith's three interceptions played a significant role in the Raiders' one-point loss. Had Carlson's kick not been blocked, the Raiders would have won despite Smith's performance.
However, had Smith performed better, the Raiders would not have needed a last-second field goal to win a game they clearly could have won. This was undoubtedly a tough loss for Las Vegas, especially considering Smith's performance.
"Geno Smith had his second rough day at the office this season, throwing three interceptions (two of which being poor passes into traffic), yet Jeanty was able to lift them out of the emotional hole dug by Smith's interceptions by producing two scores before halftime in what was a bit of a messy rock fight. It's a bummer for Raiders fans that Jeanty's big day didn't include a win, but also typical of a team still seeking consistency on both sides of the ball," the Around the NFL Staff said.
Conversely, the Raiders' defense played another solid game, holding the Bears to 69 rushing yards. Las Vegas' defense held the Bears to one touchdown and four field goals, more than holding up their end of the bargain while the Raiders' offense, aside from Smith, began to figure things out.
"In a refreshing turn, the Raiders' defense played well enough to keep them in the game, but Las Vegas' four turnovers (which also included a Jeanty fumble) allowed the Bears to hang around. A strangely conservative approach that preceded Daniel Carlson's 54-yard field goal attempt in the final minute only added to the regrettable decisions that doomed the Raiders," the Around the NFL Staff said.
