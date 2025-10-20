What Critical Injuries Prove About the Raiders
The issues the Las Vegas Raiders face that have led to a 2-5 start on the season are problems that took much longer than one offseason or regular season to create. It will take longer than one offseason and regular season to fix. The Raiders issuses run deep.
For the Raiders to overcome those issues, they must realize their most significant problem cannot be fixed during the season or by a single offseason trade for an aging quarterback.
Injuries to Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller proved the Raiders' roster needs to be addressed as soon, and as firmly, as possible.
Raiders Must Adjust
Following Sunday's loss, Smith acknowledged that the Raiders were without their best players but refused to say the injuries were enough reason to hold the Raiders back to this degree. Las Vegas has multiple injuries, but so do other teams around the league that remained competitive.
“They’re great players, but it’s the NFL. Guys have to step up. There are no excuses to be made. I’m not out there thinking about those guys not being out there. I’m thinking about the 11 guys that we have on the field and how do we execute together to get it done," Smith said.
"We’re not getting it done right now at any phase. Whenever something looks wrong, I tell you guys all the time, to put it on me. It’s not about the guys who aren’t out there, it’s about the guys who are, and I’m out there. I have to make the plays and get it done.”
Smith and the Raiders will take the next couple of days and their upcoming Bye Week to help take a deep dive on where they can get better. Las Vegas is 2-5 with another stretch of challenging games on the horizon. The Raiders do not have time to feel sorry for themselves. They must get to work.
“I would have to look at it, but teams are playing us a certain way. Sometimes we need more big plays and sometimes we need to be more efficient. It’s football. Guys have to make plays. That is the name of the game. Guys get paid on both sides of the ball. They practice; we practice. It’s the NFL, man. You go out there and make plays. I don’t know how else to explain it," Smith said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take