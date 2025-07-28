Who Raiders' Pete Carroll Wants to See Support the Team
The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten to a fast start in training camp. They will now enter their second week of training camp, looking to improve and get a quicker tempo going for the team.
The Raiders want to continue to get the real feel of what it is like to play at full speed in the National Football League. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has brought the energy every day at practice, and his players are feeding off of it.
As the Raiders are getting ready for the start of the season, Carroll has spoken out on what he wants to see on the field before the Raiders hit the field for Week 1 of the season.
Carroll has also talked about how he wants to see the support of all the fans in Raider Nation, especially at Raiders training camp. It's something that the players will enjoy and get a real feel of how it is in front of fans. Carroll wants to see all the fans and get to know some of them as well in his first training camp with the Silver and Black.
"We need more," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, about Raider Nation getting to see them practice for the first time. "The invitation is wide open. When we have our open days, let us get all of our people in. I am okay if we overflow it. We can have as many as we can get in here. So, the invitation is wide open and we need them. It is a factor in our practice. It gives us a sense that there are people watching."
"We are never going to play a game where they are not going to be looking at us and watching. I want them to feel that as much as possible. It is great to have them, we need more."
This is the first training camp for the Raiders since moving to Las Vegas that they have allowed the public to come watch them practice. It is great to see how the Raiders want to get Raider Nation more involved with them.
The Raiders want to have a good upcoming season for the fans and everyone involved for the Raiders.
