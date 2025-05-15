Analysts Believe the Raiders Have A Chance Due to This
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one successful offseason up to this point. Not only have they added new game changers through pro free agency and trades, but they also aced their 2025 NFL Draft process. Not to mention that they have one of the best head coaches who was up for grabs.
Coach Pete Carroll has a history of success. Not only has he won a Super Bowl, but he also knows how to take a team in the same situation that these Raiders are in and turn them into quick contenders. Just having Carroll as a part of this organization provides a huge boost going forward.
Carroll was a huge part in having the front office, led by new general manager John Spytek, trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Smith trade allows the Carroll mindset to flow in Las Vegas, as Smith and Carroll have a past of working with each other during their years with the Seattle Seahawks.
In fact, both former NFL corner Will Blackmon and former offensive lineman Mitch Morse believe that Carroll will give the Raiders a fighting chance, at least a better one than they had throughout last season.
"I don't think they're going to make a huge splash, but I think they are going to be extremely competitive, knowing the type of culture Pete Carroll builds," Blackmon said on Good Morning Football.
"It's the Pete Carroll culture, just like you said," Morse said. "The only thing I see standing in their way is a tough division that's coming. It's a little thing they got going in Kansas City going on, it was extremely fun to watch the Broncos... That's the only thing impeding the playoff run. Besides that, it wouldn't surprise me if they made the playoffs or even make a push for a game or two."
With new faces both on the field and off, as well as Carroll as a head coach, the Raiders' culture will improve, especially given that they are looking to win sooner rather than later. Regardless of Carroll's success in the past, Father Time is starting to tick louder.
