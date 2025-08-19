WATCH: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders rooki running back Ashton Jeanty is set to be a significant part of the Raiders' turnaround on offense. Jeanty, combined with Geno Smith and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, should jump start a Raiders offense that has struggled over the past few seasons.
Jeanty spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Carroll Speaks
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: In your book, 'Win Forever', you quote Bill Walsh talking about quarterbacks, how the most important thing that he looks for is that they can throw a catchable ball. Is that still like a core filter in your mind, and if so, how Geno Smith has embodied that in your view?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I appreciate you doing the research. I think Bill [Walsh] really cut it down to the very most important aspect of it is just when the guy throws the ball do they catch it. And so, what he meant by that wasn't that, that you throw it easier or soft to the guys. It means you put in the right place, you give them the advantage of their positioning with the defense, and you make the opportunity available. I mean, Geno [Smith], what we see the combination of Geno and Brock Bowers.
"Brock is so adept at making throws look like they're exactly the right throw, by the way he moves. Well, that's even a step further than what Coach [Bill] Walsh was talking about. But it is, I think it's really important you have to - A guy can throw the ball really hard, he can throw really far, and all that kind of looks pretty doing it. But if the ball is in place where the guys can make their plays on it, then it won't be very effective. So Geno has all of that knack. And you see him throw down the field really well as well. And our top guys, Jakobi [Meyers] and Brock, and they're taking advantage of that and making it look easy, almost. And so I think that's really what coach was talking about."
Q: We're a little bit over a week away from roster cut down day, just in the past in your career, and I don't know if maybe you change your philosophy since you've been away, but how collaborative is that process between yourself, the assistant coaches, the front office, kind of coming together to figure out how you going to build this roster?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it is. We take everybody's input. We don't want to miss a trick here. So that means that everybody that sees something got to speak it and let us know whether it's positive or not. And then, John [Spytek] and I are positioned to go ahead and make the decision based off the information that everybody gives us.
So I really encourage our guys to speak up, not just defer to somebody else's opinion. I want to hear what they say, and we don't hold anything against them, they can say whatever they want. And then we'll make use of the information. That's really the way we've been doing it for a long time, and whomever I'm working with, and John and I worked real hard so that we're prepared to use each other's experience and expertise and all that to make the best choices possible."
