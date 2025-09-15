Which Key Raiders Position Group Has Its Work Cut Out
The Las Vegas Raiders have put in the work to field a more competitive team after several disappointing seasons. That work will be tested on Monday night.
Raiders' Coaching Staff is Confident
The Raiders' defensive backfield performed relatively well in Week 1. However, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be their biggest test yet. Still, the Raiders' coaching staff is more than confident in their defensive backfield.
Prior to practice this week, Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham expressed his thoughts.
"I'm not too concerned about the E [Eric] Stokes of old. I remember him coming out of college and his talent. I remember early on in Green Bay. The thing about E for me, he's a pro's pro too. I hate to get into these cliches, but I mean, he works at his craft, pre-practice, post-practice, in the meeting room, he's so attentive to the details of his position, and it's no surprise that he's playing well," Graham said.
"I mean, obviously the one that stands out, the run game for me, how he got into the different checks. They have a great system in terms of how they run the ball, certain looks, whether they're looking for the bubble, looking for the three technique, they do a good job. They're making good decisions in the RPO game," Graham said.
"Then from there, just the quick decisions in the drop back passing game, and he's getting the ball out pretty quick. And if he doesn't have it, he has the ability to move around, whether he goes down the field with it or takes off. He looked pretty dynamic. I mean, the one play where he got called back because of whatever the penalty was, but, I mean, that was a good run. That was a good run."
Prior to practice this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that he is fully aware of how dangerous the Chargers' group of receivers are. They also have one of the best quarterbacks in the league throwing them the football.
"Well, what a statement about their commitment to him [Keenan Allen], and then the kind of ball player that he has always been. So it's a good group, and then they're diverse. They all have their skills, and Ladd [McConkey] is really a good football player. He does everything well, and so they, unfortunately, know all that. It's a very good group to deal with."
