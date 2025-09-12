Smith, Raiders Aim to Prove this Simple Truth vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders went on the road and beat the New England Patriots in convincing fashion on Sunday. They now return to Allegiant Stadium to face a team they are much more familiar with, when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.
Smith Knows What to Expect
Divisional games always mean more than non-divisional games. This is especially the case on Monday night when both the Raiders and the Chargers enter the matchup 1-0, making the results of Monday night's game critical.
Smith spoke before Thursday's practice, noting that he has already been studying the Chargers' defense and the things they like to run. Smith is still familiar with the some of the Chargers' personnel, as some were his teammates when he played for the Chargers.
"I was just watching their defense, but I feel like their defense, they've got really good guys up front, starts with Khalil [Mack], and then they got Tuli [Tuipulotu], who's been doing a great job. I think their two guys inside are really stout versus the run and the pass. I think Daiyan [Henley] is playing great as of late. I know he started the end of last year, and he's really carried that over into this year,” Smith said.
“Denzel [Perryman], always been a great player. I know him from when I played with the Chargers, as well as Derwin [James Jr.].He's the spearhead of their defense, they're going to move him around, put him in positions to be successful. They've got great guys on the back end. Got a vet with Donte Jackson, then they’ve got a younger guy who's been playing really, really well with Tarheeb Still.
"Two veteran safeties, they've got rotational guys, Bud Dupree, a lot of guys that can step in and make plays. So, we've just got to be on top of what they're doing, and make sure that we go out there and execute."
Las Vegas has a chance to take another step in its progression under Head Coach Pete Carroll in his first season with the team. A second consecutive win would heighten the excitement that is already starting to grow around and within the team.
The Raiders must find a way to win what will likely be a closer game than their win over the Patriots.
