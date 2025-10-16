Which Raiders' Rookie is Quickly Becoming a First Down Machine
The Las Vegas Raiders searched high and low this offseason for ways to improve their roster. The Raiders added several veterans and young players to the roster with the intent of building a deeper one. The Raiders did not get off to an ideal start, but there are still noteworthy positives.
Raiders' Walking First Down
The Raiders revamped their offensive skill positions this offseason, using several draft picks to do so. One of those picks was a second round pick which the Raiders used on wide receiver Jack Bech. The rookie wide receiver has gradually gotten more playing time.
Bech has five receptions on the season, all five have been first down catches for the rookie. Before practice on Wednesday, quarterback Geno Smith praised Bech.
"It's extremely important. I mean, we want to move the chains. And Jack [Bech], again, is a young, developing player who's doing a great job for us. And every single week he's just getting better and better. And I think, again, the ball is going to find him more. I mean, last week was, I think, the most snaps he's played this season," Smith said.
"So as he gets more snaps and he's on the field more the ball will find a way to get to him. I think that's just how the game goes. And what he does a great job at is finding ways get open, even if the ball doesn't go his way, if you watch on film, he'll be like the second or third option and he'll be open. So he's just got to keep working at it and I got to find him."
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll believes the additional reps are helping expedite Bech's overall development. Carroll noted what it is that Bech brings to a growing Raiders offense this season.
"I think it's helping. But again, all of us, we're all developing and, like I said, we're all in this thing together. Young guy, old guy, we all got to get better every single week. Jack's [Bech] been doing a great job with that. He works extremely hard. He's preparing himself, he's studying the playbook. He's in the right spots,” Carroll said.
“He knows what to do, and that's half the battle. And then obviously going out there and making things happen, catching the ball, doing all the things that he's great at, that's another part of it. So as we continue to grow throughout the season, his opportunities will be more and more, and I think we'll do great with him."
