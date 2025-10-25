Inside the Raiders’ Main Focus Coming Out of the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of struggles this season. Las Vegas has had struggles that were expected and a few that were not. The struggles the Raiders' group of defensive backs have had were expected.
Raiders' Main Focus
During the Bye Week, Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods analyzed the Raiders' group of defensive backs and their performance this season. Woods did not shy away from the fact that the young unit has a lot of room for improvement, which the Raiders' coaching staff must help them with.
“We are obviously trying to build things the right way. We have some young players that are developing. So far this season, we have not played up to the standards that we want to. The main thing is, when you go out there, do not press and try to make plays. It is all about executing your technique and the plays will come your way," Woods said.
“I felt like during the course of some of our games, that we were getting away from doing that. Guys were just trying to make plays, then we gave up some plays along the way. That has been the main focus at this point. Focus on doing your technique and make the plays that come your way.”
Following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted that the Raiders' struggles are not on one person or position group. It will take every player on both sides of the ball playing their best for the Raiders to turn things around this season.
“It’s always bigger than one person or one player. It’s a team game. We all have to go out there and make plays. Every guy has got to make plays. Whether you are an offensive lineman, tight end, receiver, running back, when the ball is in your hand, you have to make plays,” Smith said.
“You’ve got to block them in front of you, or you’ve got to tackle. It’s football. Blocking and tackling is always going to be the game. Until we do those things exactly right every single game, we’re going to still be climbing. I’m not bitter about it, I’m just upset we’re not the team that I envision us being, yet. We’ll get there.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye week.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the bye week.