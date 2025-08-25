Early Analysis on Raiders' First Roster Moves Before Cutdown Day
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from nearly 20 players on Monday, ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players. Pete Carroll and his coaching staff have had ample time to get quality looks at players and decide which ones to keep and which ones not to.
The process is officially underway.
Raiders' Early Moves Confirm Carroll's Confidence in Two Position Groups
The Raiders' moves confirm which position groups they feel they are strongest in. Following training camp, Pete Carroll specifically noted his confidence in the team's group of linebackers and tight ends.
"I think the tight end position jumps out. I really like that spot. Our running back spot is deep with guys that have played well for us. Linebacker spot has shown we have a variety of guys and styles of players that we can do different things with," Carroll said.
Of the 14 players the Raiders waived and the four players that they released, about a quarter of those players were a tight end or a linebacker. The Raiders' moves appear consistent with Carroll's comments. Those moves also give reason to believe those two positions are rather solidified.
How Early Roster Moves Prove Raiders' Confidence in Other Position Groups
Of the 18 players the Raiders moved on from, six were either a wide receiver or a defensive end. Along with their linebacker and tight end positions, the Raiders are arguably their deepest at defensive end and wide receiver.
Although things remain unclear with Jakobi Meyers following his trade request, the Raiders appear confident in their group of wide receivers.
Marquez Callaway, Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson, and Ketron Jackson Jr. are all talented, and the Raiders are especially deep at wide receiver with Meyers, Dont'e Thornton, Jack Bech, and the newly added Amari Cooper. There is no shame in any receiver losing a roster spot to those players.
The Raiders' decision to move on from cornerbacks Sam Webb and John Humphrey is not surprising, as the Raiders also have a decent rotation of cornerbacks. Las Vegas simply cannot afford to keep many of the players they moved on from Tuesday, because they are so deep at other positions.
Las Vegas' roster moves heading into cutdown day are a testament to how much talent the Raiders added in a short period. With the Raiders set to make more moves before Tuesday's deadline, there are sure to be a few surprises on the way.
